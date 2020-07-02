4607 Olive St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8

HUGE House inside KCMO - Come see this beautiful Huge house inside KCMO



This house is 5 bedrooms plus an office



you are just minutes away from downtown and seconds away from Brush Creek with a nice trail for riding or walking



incase you have students with you rest assured that school are nearby whether they are in elementary, middle or high school

Elementary- M.L. King

Middle school- Central Middle

High school- Central High



we are section 8 friendly



Sorry NO Pets



Call or text Rudy at 720-308-0611 for a showing



(RLNE5683526)