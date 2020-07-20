All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4600 N Winchester Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4600 N Winchester Avenue
Last updated November 13 2019 at 6:36 PM

4600 N Winchester Avenue

4600 N Winchester Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4600 N Winchester Ave, Kansas City, MO 64117
Winnetonka

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Another great listing from Trevor and Renters Warehouse!!! Awesome house close to Worlds of Fun with great highway access! The first showing of this home will be Saturday November 16th at 10:00 am. This home boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It also has a great deck and a fenced backyard for playing, relaxing or entertaining. The floor plan just flows so beautifully. This home has a two car garage and an additional storage room below the finished basement. To qualify, household monthly income should be 3 times the rental amount and you should have reasonable credit and good rental history. Pets are allowed with owner approval and an additional deposit. Call 816-266-4935 or email to schedule a showing today to see this awesome family home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4600 N Winchester Avenue have any available units?
4600 N Winchester Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4600 N Winchester Avenue have?
Some of 4600 N Winchester Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4600 N Winchester Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4600 N Winchester Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4600 N Winchester Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4600 N Winchester Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4600 N Winchester Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4600 N Winchester Avenue offers parking.
Does 4600 N Winchester Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4600 N Winchester Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4600 N Winchester Avenue have a pool?
No, 4600 N Winchester Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4600 N Winchester Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4600 N Winchester Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4600 N Winchester Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4600 N Winchester Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3435 Main
3435 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64108
Riverstone Apartments
8940 N Shannon Ave
Kansas City, MO 64153
Bellerive
214 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Flashcube
720 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Charlotte Square - 3330-3368 Charlotte
3330-3368 Charlotte St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Windsor House
3420 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Northland Passage Apartments
6360 N London Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopCoves NorthHanover Place
WaldoNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
West PlazaBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary