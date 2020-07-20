4600 N Winchester Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Another great listing from Trevor and Renters Warehouse!!! Awesome house close to Worlds of Fun with great highway access! The first showing of this home will be Saturday November 16th at 10:00 am. This home boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It also has a great deck and a fenced backyard for playing, relaxing or entertaining. The floor plan just flows so beautifully. This home has a two car garage and an additional storage room below the finished basement. To qualify, household monthly income should be 3 times the rental amount and you should have reasonable credit and good rental history. Pets are allowed with owner approval and an additional deposit. Call 816-266-4935 or email to schedule a showing today to see this awesome family home!