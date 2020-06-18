All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

4550 Warwick #513

4550 Warwick Boulevard · (913) 266-5608
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4550 Warwick Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64111
Southmoreland

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4550 Warwick #513 · Avail. now

$1,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 837 sqft

Amenities

google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
gym
parking
google fiber
{4550 #513} Beautiful Plaza Condo + Nelson Atkins Views + Covered Parking - This lovely & spacious Plaza condo overlooks the Nelson Atkins Museum and is a short walk to all of the best amenities KC has to offer! This one bedroom unit has brand new dark hardwoods throughout, an open floor plan, a large balcony and lots of storage space. The main living area has lots of character and will accommodate many different furniture arrangements - no limits w/ space here! The master bedroom features 2 closets and a ceiling fan. Kitchen has new stove & dishwasher, lots of counter space and tons of storage w/ cabinets & 2 pantries!

HOA includes: 1 secured parking space, gym, bike closet, trash, water, party room and secured entry!

Tenant pays electric only!
Google Fiber Ready!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2793302)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4550 Warwick #513 have any available units?
4550 Warwick #513 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4550 Warwick #513 have?
Some of 4550 Warwick #513's amenities include google fiber, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4550 Warwick #513 currently offering any rent specials?
4550 Warwick #513 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4550 Warwick #513 pet-friendly?
No, 4550 Warwick #513 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4550 Warwick #513 offer parking?
Yes, 4550 Warwick #513 does offer parking.
Does 4550 Warwick #513 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4550 Warwick #513 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4550 Warwick #513 have a pool?
No, 4550 Warwick #513 does not have a pool.
Does 4550 Warwick #513 have accessible units?
No, 4550 Warwick #513 does not have accessible units.
Does 4550 Warwick #513 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4550 Warwick #513 has units with dishwashers.
