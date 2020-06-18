4550 Warwick #513

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities gym parking google fiber

{4550 #513} Beautiful Plaza Condo + Nelson Atkins Views + Covered Parking - This lovely & spacious Plaza condo overlooks the Nelson Atkins Museum and is a short walk to all of the best amenities KC has to offer! This one bedroom unit has brand new dark hardwoods throughout, an open floor plan, a large balcony and lots of storage space. The main living area has lots of character and will accommodate many different furniture arrangements - no limits w/ space here! The master bedroom features 2 closets and a ceiling fan. Kitchen has new stove & dishwasher, lots of counter space and tons of storage w/ cabinets & 2 pantries!



HOA includes: 1 secured parking space, gym, bike closet, trash, water, party room and secured entry!



Tenant pays electric only!

Google Fiber Ready!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2793302)