Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4548 JC Nichols Pkwy
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:55 PM

4548 JC Nichols Pkwy

4548 J C Nichols Parkway · No Longer Available
Kansas City
Plaza Westport
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

4548 J C Nichols Parkway, Kansas City, MO 64111
Plaza Westport

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Plaza Condo - Luxurious living in the heart of the city! This Plaza townhouse-a coveted end unit, located across the street from Mill Creek Park offers all the conveniences of proximity to premier shops & restaurants, also within walking distance to Westport. Attached garage parking as well as ample street parking. This modern townhome has hardwood floors throughout the entire home. 2 fireplaces and an AMAZING roof top patio! The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, rare gas range and pantry. Master bedroom has a gas fireplace, walk in closet and laundry in the closet. Double sink vanity and large walk in shower. Pets welcome with a $500 non-refundable pet fee and an additional $25 per pet per month in rent. Sorry we do not accept section 8.

(RLNE5177678)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4548 JC Nichols Pkwy have any available units?
4548 JC Nichols Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4548 JC Nichols Pkwy have?
Some of 4548 JC Nichols Pkwy's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4548 JC Nichols Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
4548 JC Nichols Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4548 JC Nichols Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 4548 JC Nichols Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 4548 JC Nichols Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 4548 JC Nichols Pkwy offers parking.
Does 4548 JC Nichols Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4548 JC Nichols Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4548 JC Nichols Pkwy have a pool?
No, 4548 JC Nichols Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 4548 JC Nichols Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 4548 JC Nichols Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 4548 JC Nichols Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 4548 JC Nichols Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.

