4548 JC Nichols Pkwy

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Plaza Condo - Luxurious living in the heart of the city! This Plaza townhouse-a coveted end unit, located across the street from Mill Creek Park offers all the conveniences of proximity to premier shops & restaurants, also within walking distance to Westport. Attached garage parking as well as ample street parking. This modern townhome has hardwood floors throughout the entire home. 2 fireplaces and an AMAZING roof top patio! The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, rare gas range and pantry. Master bedroom has a gas fireplace, walk in closet and laundry in the closet. Double sink vanity and large walk in shower. Pets welcome with a $500 non-refundable pet fee and an additional $25 per pet per month in rent. Sorry we do not accept section 8.



