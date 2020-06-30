All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4545 Wornall #509
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:04 PM

4545 Wornall #509

4545 Wornall Road · No Longer Available
Location

4545 Wornall Road, Kansas City, MO 64111
Plaza Westport

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
{4545#509} Updated Condo with Open Concept Floorplan + Private, Enclosed Garage Included + Incredible Amenities - Call the plaza home today! Available immediately!

Updated condo, walking distance to everything the plaza has to offer.

Kitchen features granite counters and stainless steal appliances. Great cabinet space!

Wood floors throughout the living area. Large bedroom with great natural light! Updated bathroom.

Private, enclosed garage for 1 car included.

Fantastic and spacious common areas, include exercise room, pool table, outdoor grill, business office and much more! On site community laundry.

Sorry, no pets. Minimum 12 month lease.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4902606)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4545 Wornall #509 have any available units?
4545 Wornall #509 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4545 Wornall #509 have?
Some of 4545 Wornall #509's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4545 Wornall #509 currently offering any rent specials?
4545 Wornall #509 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4545 Wornall #509 pet-friendly?
No, 4545 Wornall #509 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4545 Wornall #509 offer parking?
Yes, 4545 Wornall #509 offers parking.
Does 4545 Wornall #509 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4545 Wornall #509 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4545 Wornall #509 have a pool?
No, 4545 Wornall #509 does not have a pool.
Does 4545 Wornall #509 have accessible units?
No, 4545 Wornall #509 does not have accessible units.
Does 4545 Wornall #509 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4545 Wornall #509 does not have units with dishwashers.

