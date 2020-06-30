4545 Wornall #509

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool table bbq/grill garage

{4545#509} Updated Condo with Open Concept Floorplan + Private, Enclosed Garage Included + Incredible Amenities - Call the plaza home today! Available immediately!



Updated condo, walking distance to everything the plaza has to offer.



Kitchen features granite counters and stainless steal appliances. Great cabinet space!



Wood floors throughout the living area. Large bedroom with great natural light! Updated bathroom.



Private, enclosed garage for 1 car included.



Fantastic and spacious common areas, include exercise room, pool table, outdoor grill, business office and much more! On site community laundry.



Sorry, no pets. Minimum 12 month lease.



