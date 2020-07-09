All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM

4544 Terrace Street

4544 Terrace Street · No Longer Available
Location

4544 Terrace Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
West Plaza

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This westport rental has unique character throughout! The quaint front porch is just waiting for your decor! Spacious sunny living room with gleaming hardwood floors. Arched passway into the formal dining space with bay windows. Modern updated kitchen with plenty of counter space, tile floors, 5 burner gas stove, s/s dishwasher and large capacity side by side fridge.
One, main level bedroom with attached bathroom, but would also work great as on office or study.
Upstairs you will find the extra loft like space, as well as two large bedrooms and two additional full bathrooms.
Fenced backyard with patio, great for relaxation or entertaining. Large 4 season sun room, with ceiling fan and tile flooring. Extra back/side off street parking spot.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4544 Terrace Street have any available units?
4544 Terrace Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4544 Terrace Street have?
Some of 4544 Terrace Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4544 Terrace Street currently offering any rent specials?
4544 Terrace Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4544 Terrace Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4544 Terrace Street is pet friendly.
Does 4544 Terrace Street offer parking?
Yes, 4544 Terrace Street offers parking.
Does 4544 Terrace Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4544 Terrace Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4544 Terrace Street have a pool?
No, 4544 Terrace Street does not have a pool.
Does 4544 Terrace Street have accessible units?
No, 4544 Terrace Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4544 Terrace Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4544 Terrace Street has units with dishwashers.

