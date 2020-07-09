4544 Terrace Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This westport rental has unique character throughout! The quaint front porch is just waiting for your decor! Spacious sunny living room with gleaming hardwood floors. Arched passway into the formal dining space with bay windows. Modern updated kitchen with plenty of counter space, tile floors, 5 burner gas stove, s/s dishwasher and large capacity side by side fridge.

One, main level bedroom with attached bathroom, but would also work great as on office or study.

Upstairs you will find the extra loft like space, as well as two large bedrooms and two additional full bathrooms.

Fenced backyard with patio, great for relaxation or entertaining. Large 4 season sun room, with ceiling fan and tile flooring. Extra back/side off street parking spot.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.