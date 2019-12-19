4535 Madison Avenue

Amenities
Fabulous Plaza Contemporary 2 bed 2.5 bath Loft Condo! Exceptional style & functional space. Some features include eat-in kitchen with granite and tile, breakfast bar & pantry, Hardwoods on main floor, new paint throughout a nice sized master suite is a loft with stackable laundry & walk-in closet, vaulted ceilings & deck. Lower level can be used as a office/bedroom suite with 1 car garage access. Walk to Plaza shops & easy highway access. The perfect Plaza lifestyle condo!
AVAILABLE NOW
12 MONTH LEASE
1 MONTH SECUIRTY DEPOSIT
SMALL PET NEGOTIABLE
Please contact our leasing dept. for more info and to schedule a showing 913-777-8901
*NOTE: to view this townhome, there is a free parking lot across the street. This will also be guest parking for tenants.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.