4519 Holly St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly yoga

Brookside Plaza - Property Id: 263340



TOUR NOW! Plaza Living - This gorgeous home with adorable front porch features three bedrooms & one and a half bathrooms. The Master bedroom and full bath are located on the main floor along with a spacious living room and dining room highlighting beautiful hardwood floors! Two bedrooms upstairs with large area between, are great for a relaxing reading area, yoga or play area for children! The open kitchen is equipped with an electric stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, side-by-side stainless steel refrigerator and washer/dryer hook ups that are nestled to the side. The large back porch just off of the kitchen is great for summer time get togethers! This home has a huge basement, great for storage or a work out area. Walking distance to The Plaza and Westport. SELF GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE NOW!

$150 Admin Fee. Tenant responsible for all utilities & $25 monthly lawn care. Pets Welcome, $25 monthly Pet Rent (per pet) and $250 Non-refundable Pet Fee (per pet)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263340

Property Id 263340



(RLNE5883423)