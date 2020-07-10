All apartments in Kansas City
4519 Holly St

4519 Holly Street · (816) 482-3703
Location

4519 Holly Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
West Plaza

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $1575 · Avail. now

$1,575

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
Brookside Plaza - Property Id: 263340

TOUR NOW! Plaza Living - This gorgeous home with adorable front porch features three bedrooms & one and a half bathrooms. The Master bedroom and full bath are located on the main floor along with a spacious living room and dining room highlighting beautiful hardwood floors! Two bedrooms upstairs with large area between, are great for a relaxing reading area, yoga or play area for children! The open kitchen is equipped with an electric stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, side-by-side stainless steel refrigerator and washer/dryer hook ups that are nestled to the side. The large back porch just off of the kitchen is great for summer time get togethers! This home has a huge basement, great for storage or a work out area. Walking distance to The Plaza and Westport. SELF GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE NOW!
$150 Admin Fee. Tenant responsible for all utilities & $25 monthly lawn care. Pets Welcome, $25 monthly Pet Rent (per pet) and $250 Non-refundable Pet Fee (per pet)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263340
Property Id 263340

(RLNE5883423)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4519 Holly St have any available units?
4519 Holly St has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4519 Holly St have?
Some of 4519 Holly St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4519 Holly St currently offering any rent specials?
4519 Holly St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4519 Holly St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4519 Holly St is pet friendly.
Does 4519 Holly St offer parking?
No, 4519 Holly St does not offer parking.
Does 4519 Holly St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4519 Holly St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4519 Holly St have a pool?
No, 4519 Holly St does not have a pool.
Does 4519 Holly St have accessible units?
No, 4519 Holly St does not have accessible units.
Does 4519 Holly St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4519 Holly St has units with dishwashers.
