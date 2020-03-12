All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 5 2020 at 6:29 AM

4519 Chestnut Ave

4519 Chestnut Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4519 Chestnut Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Oak Park Southwest

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This program is quite unique. If you have the skills to be able to repair things around the home, this program is perfect for you!

The amount of credit available through this program depends on the property. The amount of credit applied to sale price will depend on amount of work you are capable to do. Some properties need very little work and others need a lot.

You've likely never heard of this type of program for down payment assistance, but we look for ways to help people easily get into home ownership. Let's face it, saving up for a down payment is tough these days, but you can use your skills plus those of family members or friends to help you get more credit. We would spend the money to fix up the house anyway, so why not give it to you in exchange for the work?

This is part of our win-win philosophy to have long-term great clients. Again, Work for Equity Grant credits can be earned for work as small as planting landscaping, minor painting or repairs, all the way up to finishing off a garage or a basement. You choose! The more you are willing to do the larger the grant credit can be.

To learn more about this great way to get an instant grant and get a home today click on the button below and let's get started. We're happy to answer all your questions. You have no obligation to participate unless you feel this program is right for you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4519 Chestnut Ave have any available units?
4519 Chestnut Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 4519 Chestnut Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4519 Chestnut Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4519 Chestnut Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4519 Chestnut Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4519 Chestnut Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4519 Chestnut Ave does offer parking.
Does 4519 Chestnut Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4519 Chestnut Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4519 Chestnut Ave have a pool?
No, 4519 Chestnut Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4519 Chestnut Ave have accessible units?
No, 4519 Chestnut Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4519 Chestnut Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4519 Chestnut Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4519 Chestnut Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4519 Chestnut Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
