4519 Chestnut Ave

This program is quite unique. If you have the skills to be able to repair things around the home, this program is perfect for you!



The amount of credit available through this program depends on the property. The amount of credit applied to sale price will depend on amount of work you are capable to do. Some properties need very little work and others need a lot.



You've likely never heard of this type of program for down payment assistance, but we look for ways to help people easily get into home ownership. Let's face it, saving up for a down payment is tough these days, but you can use your skills plus those of family members or friends to help you get more credit. We would spend the money to fix up the house anyway, so why not give it to you in exchange for the work?



This is part of our win-win philosophy to have long-term great clients. Again, Work for Equity Grant credits can be earned for work as small as planting landscaping, minor painting or repairs, all the way up to finishing off a garage or a basement. You choose! The more you are willing to do the larger the grant credit can be.



To learn more about this great way to get an instant grant and get a home today click on the button below and let's get started. We're happy to answer all your questions. You have no obligation to participate unless you feel this program is right for you.