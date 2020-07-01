4507 Roanoke Pkwy - 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed google fiber internet access pet friendly

Don't miss out on a great price in a great location!!

Walk to Plaza shops, restaurants and nightlife! Easy access to Westport!

Secured bldg entry in this Vintage bldg.

Open Courtyard space with great character!

2nd floor Condo with Hardwoods throughout and arched doorways

Galley-style kitchen with gas stove and fridge provided. Top and bottom cabinet space!

Separate dining room flows off the living room.

Updated bathroom!

New windows throughout.

Storage space comes with unit!

On-site, coin operated laundry.

Google Fiber wired.

Easy Street Parking!

Cats only, please (only a $150 non-refundable pet deposit, no pet rent).

Low security deposit! $250 non-refundable

Text or email is best!