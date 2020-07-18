All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:01 AM

4507 Roanoke Pkwy - 2

4507 Roanoke Parkway · (816) 885-1964
Location

4507 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City, MO 64111
West Plaza

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$995

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

google fiber
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
google fiber
Great location in the West Plaza! Walk to the Plaza or Wesport.
This renovated condo comes with a new kitchen featuring new, white cabinets, new appliances and granite countertops! Fridge, gas stove, microwave and dishwasher provided.
Gleaming hardwood floors and beautiful arched doorways! Wonderful open space!
Newer windows and new 2" faux blinds throughout.
Beautiful front courtyard.
Easy street parking.
Wired up for Google Fiber!
On-site coin laundry.
Individual storage space.
Cats ok with deposit.
$250 non-refundable administrative fee, no deposit!
Text or email for showings!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4507 Roanoke Pkwy - 2 have any available units?
4507 Roanoke Pkwy - 2 has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4507 Roanoke Pkwy - 2 have?
Some of 4507 Roanoke Pkwy - 2's amenities include google fiber, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4507 Roanoke Pkwy - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4507 Roanoke Pkwy - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4507 Roanoke Pkwy - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4507 Roanoke Pkwy - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 4507 Roanoke Pkwy - 2 offer parking?
No, 4507 Roanoke Pkwy - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 4507 Roanoke Pkwy - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4507 Roanoke Pkwy - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4507 Roanoke Pkwy - 2 have a pool?
No, 4507 Roanoke Pkwy - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 4507 Roanoke Pkwy - 2 have accessible units?
No, 4507 Roanoke Pkwy - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4507 Roanoke Pkwy - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4507 Roanoke Pkwy - 2 has units with dishwashers.
