4507 Roanoke Pkwy - 2

Amenities

google fiber granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly courtyard google fiber

Great location in the West Plaza! Walk to the Plaza or Wesport.

This renovated condo comes with a new kitchen featuring new, white cabinets, new appliances and granite countertops! Fridge, gas stove, microwave and dishwasher provided.

Gleaming hardwood floors and beautiful arched doorways! Wonderful open space!

Newer windows and new 2" faux blinds throughout.

Beautiful front courtyard.

Easy street parking.

Wired up for Google Fiber!

On-site coin laundry.

Individual storage space.

Cats ok with deposit.

$250 non-refundable administrative fee, no deposit!

Text or email for showings!