Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM

4430 Genessee

4430 Genesee Street · No Longer Available
Location

4430 Genesee Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
West Plaza

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Available 07/01/20 Location! Great West Plaza House. 3bed, 2.5bath - Property Id: 283938

Location, location, location. Available July 1, 2020.

Just a few doors from antique shops and more. Blocks from the Plaza and Westport. Close to KU Med, UMKC, downtown, Power & Light district. 30 year old house in 100 year old neighborhood. Rare find. Newer deck off the back. Pool table and dart board in basement. New Washer & Dryer included. Over sized two car garage. Open floor plan with lots of space. 3 bedrooms upstairs. Fenced in backyard. This property will rent fast! Don't miss out.

Call 816-809-9579 for more details or email.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283938
Property Id 283938

(RLNE5794620)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4430 Genessee have any available units?
4430 Genessee doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4430 Genessee have?
Some of 4430 Genessee's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4430 Genessee currently offering any rent specials?
4430 Genessee is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4430 Genessee pet-friendly?
No, 4430 Genessee is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4430 Genessee offer parking?
Yes, 4430 Genessee offers parking.
Does 4430 Genessee have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4430 Genessee offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4430 Genessee have a pool?
No, 4430 Genessee does not have a pool.
Does 4430 Genessee have accessible units?
No, 4430 Genessee does not have accessible units.
Does 4430 Genessee have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4430 Genessee has units with dishwashers.

