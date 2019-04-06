4430 Genessee

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool table garage

Available 07/01/20 Location! Great West Plaza House. 3bed, 2.5bath - Property Id: 283938



Location, location, location. Available July 1, 2020.



Just a few doors from antique shops and more. Blocks from the Plaza and Westport. Close to KU Med, UMKC, downtown, Power & Light district. 30 year old house in 100 year old neighborhood. Rare find. Newer deck off the back. Pool table and dart board in basement. New Washer & Dryer included. Over sized two car garage. Open floor plan with lots of space. 3 bedrooms upstairs. Fenced in backyard. This property will rent fast! Don't miss out.



Call 816-809-9579 for more details or email.

