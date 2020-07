Amenities

on-site laundry garage gym air conditioning game room range

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym game room on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom Ranch style 2 story home with 2 full baths. Master suite on the second level. Gorgeous living and formal dining. Great basement space, good for a game room or Workout Spot! One car garage with a circle drive, this is a beauty! Fenced in backyard....



Call today to check it out or Apply online!

816-905-6252 or www.nalamanagement.com