Last updated April 26 2019 at 1:21 PM

4417 East 56th Street

4417 East 56th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4417 East 56th Street, Kansas City, MO 64130
Swope Parkway - Elmwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4 Bedroom. 1 car garage. Fully equipped kitchen with eat in area. 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on main floor with finished basement with 2 more bedrooms. Utilities located in the basement. Great location and space.
4 bedroom. 1 car garage. Fully equipped kitchen with eat in area. 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on main floor with finished basement with 2 more bedrooms. Washer and Dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4417 East 56th Street have any available units?
4417 East 56th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4417 East 56th Street have?
Some of 4417 East 56th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4417 East 56th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4417 East 56th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4417 East 56th Street pet-friendly?
No, 4417 East 56th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4417 East 56th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4417 East 56th Street offers parking.
Does 4417 East 56th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4417 East 56th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4417 East 56th Street have a pool?
No, 4417 East 56th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4417 East 56th Street have accessible units?
No, 4417 East 56th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4417 East 56th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4417 East 56th Street has units with dishwashers.

