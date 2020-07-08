4346 Locust

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities

This 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Rental Home in Kansas City, MO is located on a secluded street just behind the Nelson! The home has been beautifully renovated with all brand new features and finishes. This Kansas City rental home is situated on a quiet street surrounded by famous Kansas City attractions such as the Kansas City Art Institute, the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, Country Club Plaza, St. Lukes Hospital, and Westport. Also nearby are UMKC and Rockhurst Colleges. Several parks and trails are nearby as well.