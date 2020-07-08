4343 Harrison St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e73ea7f0e0 ---- 4345 Harrison apartments are conveniently located in the Historic South Hyde Park, 4 minutes from Kansas City Art Institute, 7 minutes from UMKC, and less than 10 minutes from downtown. Apartments feature hardwood floors, central heat, large balcony, and secured entrance.Key Features:Spacious BedroomsHardwood Floors ThroughoutCentral A/C, HeatLaundry On-SitePersonal BalconyStreet ParkingGoogle FiberAdditional Details:12 month lease$30 application fee$400 Security DepositPets welcome up to 15lbs fully grownProfessionally managed by North Terrace Property ManagementContact Zach at 816-561-7368 to schedule an appointment*Showings By Appointment Only* Monday-Friday 9am to 5pm Saturdays 10am-4pmThe tenant pays for gas and electricityWater, hot water, trash are included in the rent. Google Fiber is available, but not included in the rentLandlord pays for hot water, water, and trash; tenants are responsible for gas and electric (furnace is gas). ? Flooring: Hardwood Rent Sqft: $0.88 Deposit: 400 Floor Size: 900 sqft