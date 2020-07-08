All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated June 22 2019 at 1:33 PM

4343 Harrison St

4343 Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

4343 Harrison Street, Kansas City, MO 64110
South Hyde Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
ceiling fan
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e73ea7f0e0 ---- 4345 Harrison apartments are conveniently located in the Historic South Hyde Park, 4 minutes from Kansas City Art Institute, 7 minutes from UMKC, and less than 10 minutes from downtown. Apartments feature hardwood floors, central heat, large balcony, and secured entrance.Key Features:Spacious BedroomsHardwood Floors ThroughoutCentral A/C, HeatLaundry On-SitePersonal BalconyStreet ParkingGoogle FiberAdditional Details:12 month lease$30 application fee$400 Security DepositPets welcome up to 15lbs fully grownProfessionally managed by North Terrace Property ManagementContact Zach at 816-561-7368 to schedule an appointment*Showings By Appointment Only* Monday-Friday 9am to 5pm Saturdays 10am-4pmThe tenant pays for gas and electricityWater, hot water, trash are included in the rent. Google Fiber is available, but not included in the rentLandlord pays for hot water, water, and trash; tenants are responsible for gas and electric (furnace is gas). ? Flooring: Hardwood Rent Sqft: $0.88 Deposit: 400 Floor Size: 900 sqft

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4343 Harrison St have any available units?
4343 Harrison St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4343 Harrison St have?
Some of 4343 Harrison St's amenities include on-site laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4343 Harrison St currently offering any rent specials?
4343 Harrison St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4343 Harrison St pet-friendly?
No, 4343 Harrison St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4343 Harrison St offer parking?
No, 4343 Harrison St does not offer parking.
Does 4343 Harrison St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4343 Harrison St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4343 Harrison St have a pool?
No, 4343 Harrison St does not have a pool.
Does 4343 Harrison St have accessible units?
No, 4343 Harrison St does not have accessible units.
Does 4343 Harrison St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4343 Harrison St does not have units with dishwashers.

