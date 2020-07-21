4338 North Jarboe Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly tennis court

Home boasts updates galore including new kitchen with regal quartz counters, custom cabinets, and mudroom with nice pantry/storage! Walk downstairs to newly finished basement that features ship-lap wall, wet bar, hardwoods, amazing floor-to-ceiling windows with breathtaking nature views, walkout balcony, PLUS 3rd bed and 3rd full bath! 2 Car Garage! Upstairs has vaulted ceilings and resurfaced stone see thru fireplace! Great value for maintenance provided living in an excellent location! Home also includes main level laundry and a spacious master suite with enormous luxury master bath with walk-in closet! Close to shopping, dining, entertainment and more! Plus quick highway access to everything KC has to offer! Tenant responsible for electric, gas, cable, internet, and water. Landlord to pay for security system. NO smoking, small pets are negotiable.



Maintenance free living includes HOA that provides lawn maintenance, exercise trail, play area, pool, snow removal, and tennis courts!

