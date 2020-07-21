All apartments in Kansas City
4338 North Jarboe Court
Last updated October 25 2019 at 3:25 AM

4338 North Jarboe Court

4338 North Jarboe Court · No Longer Available
Location

4338 North Jarboe Court, Kansas City, MO 64116
Briarcliff - Claymont

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Home boasts updates galore including new kitchen with regal quartz counters, custom cabinets, and mudroom with nice pantry/storage! Walk downstairs to newly finished basement that features ship-lap wall, wet bar, hardwoods, amazing floor-to-ceiling windows with breathtaking nature views, walkout balcony, PLUS 3rd bed and 3rd full bath! 2 Car Garage! Upstairs has vaulted ceilings and resurfaced stone see thru fireplace! Great value for maintenance provided living in an excellent location! Home also includes main level laundry and a spacious master suite with enormous luxury master bath with walk-in closet! Close to shopping, dining, entertainment and more! Plus quick highway access to everything KC has to offer! Tenant responsible for electric, gas, cable, internet, and water. Landlord to pay for security system. NO smoking, small pets are negotiable.

Maintenance free living includes HOA that provides lawn maintenance, exercise trail, play area, pool, snow removal, and tennis courts!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4338 North Jarboe Court have any available units?
4338 North Jarboe Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4338 North Jarboe Court have?
Some of 4338 North Jarboe Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4338 North Jarboe Court currently offering any rent specials?
4338 North Jarboe Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4338 North Jarboe Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4338 North Jarboe Court is pet friendly.
Does 4338 North Jarboe Court offer parking?
Yes, 4338 North Jarboe Court offers parking.
Does 4338 North Jarboe Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4338 North Jarboe Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4338 North Jarboe Court have a pool?
Yes, 4338 North Jarboe Court has a pool.
Does 4338 North Jarboe Court have accessible units?
No, 4338 North Jarboe Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4338 North Jarboe Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4338 North Jarboe Court does not have units with dishwashers.
