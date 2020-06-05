4333 Roanoke Pkwy 2South

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

West Plaza 2bed 1bath Hardwoods sunroom W/D - Property Id: 189560



2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, in Plaza Villa Apartments. 2nd Floor with Sunroom. Hardwood floors. Large entry closet and convenient hall closet. Gas stove, Fridge, dishwasher. Unit has its own washer and dryer. Central gas heat and central air conditioning.



Just a few blocks from Plaza. Plenty of parking.



Easy access to KU Med, I35, Downtown, and more.



DOG FREE, SMOKE FREE property

No Dogs Allowed



