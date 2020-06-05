All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4333 Roanoke Pkwy 2South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4333 Roanoke Pkwy 2South
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

4333 Roanoke Pkwy 2South

4333 Roanoke Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
West Plaza
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4333 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City, MO 64111
West Plaza

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
West Plaza 2bed 1bath Hardwoods sunroom W/D - Property Id: 189560

2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, in Plaza Villa Apartments. 2nd Floor with Sunroom. Hardwood floors. Large entry closet and convenient hall closet. Gas stove, Fridge, dishwasher. Unit has its own washer and dryer. Central gas heat and central air conditioning.

Just a few blocks from Plaza. Plenty of parking.

Easy access to KU Med, I35, Downtown, and more.

DOG FREE, SMOKE FREE property
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/189560
Property Id 189560

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5504388)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4333 Roanoke Pkwy 2South have any available units?
4333 Roanoke Pkwy 2South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4333 Roanoke Pkwy 2South have?
Some of 4333 Roanoke Pkwy 2South's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4333 Roanoke Pkwy 2South currently offering any rent specials?
4333 Roanoke Pkwy 2South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4333 Roanoke Pkwy 2South pet-friendly?
Yes, 4333 Roanoke Pkwy 2South is pet friendly.
Does 4333 Roanoke Pkwy 2South offer parking?
Yes, 4333 Roanoke Pkwy 2South offers parking.
Does 4333 Roanoke Pkwy 2South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4333 Roanoke Pkwy 2South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4333 Roanoke Pkwy 2South have a pool?
No, 4333 Roanoke Pkwy 2South does not have a pool.
Does 4333 Roanoke Pkwy 2South have accessible units?
No, 4333 Roanoke Pkwy 2South does not have accessible units.
Does 4333 Roanoke Pkwy 2South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4333 Roanoke Pkwy 2South has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Denton
5951 NW 63rd Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64151
Blvd 64 Apartments
6404 The Paseo
Kansas City, MO 64131
Infinity at Plaza West
4440 Roanoke Pkwy
Kansas City, MO 64111
Maple Flats
511 Maple Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Basie Building - 3421 Wyandotte
3421 Wyandotte St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Charlotte Square - 3330-3368 Charlotte
3330-3368 Charlotte St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Marcato
2601 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary