4329 Jarboe Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Completely renovated home located near the Plaza. 3 bedroom 3 bath home with a 2 car garage and a fenced in yard with a great deck area. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer included. it also has lots of closet space and some great built ins. Please call Swift RPM at 913-276-4318 for more details.