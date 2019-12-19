4329 Jarboe Street, Kansas City, MO 64111 West Plaza
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely renovated home located near the Plaza. 3 bedroom 3 bath home with a 2 car garage and a fenced in yard with a great deck area. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer included. it also has lots of closet space and some great built ins. Please call Swift RPM at 913-276-4318 for more details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4329 Jarboe Street have any available units?
4329 Jarboe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.