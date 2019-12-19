All apartments in Kansas City
Location

4329 Jarboe Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
West Plaza

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely renovated home located near the Plaza. 3 bedroom 3 bath home with a 2 car garage and a fenced in yard with a great deck area. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer included. it also has lots of closet space and some great built ins. Please call Swift RPM at 913-276-4318 for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4329 Jarboe Street have any available units?
4329 Jarboe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4329 Jarboe Street have?
Some of 4329 Jarboe Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4329 Jarboe Street currently offering any rent specials?
4329 Jarboe Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4329 Jarboe Street pet-friendly?
No, 4329 Jarboe Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4329 Jarboe Street offer parking?
Yes, 4329 Jarboe Street offers parking.
Does 4329 Jarboe Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4329 Jarboe Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4329 Jarboe Street have a pool?
No, 4329 Jarboe Street does not have a pool.
Does 4329 Jarboe Street have accessible units?
No, 4329 Jarboe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4329 Jarboe Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4329 Jarboe Street does not have units with dishwashers.
