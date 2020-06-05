4301 Chestnut Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 1,376 Sq ft property was built in 1925 has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Tile backsplash in the kitchen. New Refrigerator, Stove, and Dishwasher. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. All of the additions and updates made do not take away from the charm this house has. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET. View our website at www.onlychoicePM.com. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668. Equal Housing Opportunity.