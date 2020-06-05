All apartments in Kansas City
4301 Chestnut Ave
Last updated April 30 2019 at 7:43 AM

4301 Chestnut Ave

4301 Chestnut Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4301 Chestnut Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Oak Park Southwest

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 1,376 Sq ft property was built in 1925 has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Tile backsplash in the kitchen. New Refrigerator, Stove, and Dishwasher. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. All of the additions and updates made do not take away from the charm this house has. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET. View our website at www.onlychoicePM.com. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4301 Chestnut Ave have any available units?
4301 Chestnut Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4301 Chestnut Ave have?
Some of 4301 Chestnut Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4301 Chestnut Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4301 Chestnut Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4301 Chestnut Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4301 Chestnut Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4301 Chestnut Ave offer parking?
No, 4301 Chestnut Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4301 Chestnut Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4301 Chestnut Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4301 Chestnut Ave have a pool?
No, 4301 Chestnut Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4301 Chestnut Ave have accessible units?
No, 4301 Chestnut Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4301 Chestnut Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4301 Chestnut Ave has units with dishwashers.
