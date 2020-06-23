4283 East 61st Street

Amenities
3-Bed, 1-Bath Bungalow on a quiet street with easy access to I-71 and Swope Parkway. Freshly renovated, the house features adjoining living and dining rooms, a kitchen nook, large unfinished basement and a huge yard. The rear bedroom would be a great office or hobby room, or would be perfect for a teenager. Off-street parking, and fenced front yard.
Call (816) 623-2990 or visit our website https://www.liveherekc.com/houses-rent to view at your convenience.
- $35 Application Fee per person
- No evictions
- No past due balances owed with previous landlords
- No felonies
Professionally managed by RPM Kansas City.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.