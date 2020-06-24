426 E Gregory Blvd

Amenities

Waldo/Brookside Location close to shopping and entertainment - This home is located in the Brookside / Waldo area and has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The home has a large living room and dining room with wonderful hardwood floors. The kitchen has a breakfast area and includes all Stainless Steel appliances. The bedrooms are on the second floor and are good sized with a very large master bedroom with huge master bath. This home has central air conditioning and a gas furnace. The basement is partial finished and has plenty of storage in unfinished areas. There is a shared driveway with a detached two car garage and off street parking. Nice deck of Kitchen for entertaining.

Rent is $2,095.00.00 Per Month



