Kansas City, MO
426 E Gregory Blvd
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

426 E Gregory Blvd

426 East Gregory Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

426 East Gregory Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64131
Holmes Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Waldo/Brookside Location close to shopping and entertainment - This home is located in the Brookside / Waldo area and has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The home has a large living room and dining room with wonderful hardwood floors. The kitchen has a breakfast area and includes all Stainless Steel appliances. The bedrooms are on the second floor and are good sized with a very large master bedroom with huge master bath. This home has central air conditioning and a gas furnace. The basement is partial finished and has plenty of storage in unfinished areas. There is a shared driveway with a detached two car garage and off street parking. Nice deck of Kitchen for entertaining.
See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call Laurie for Showing 913-206-0372
Rent is $2,095.00.00 Per Month

(RLNE4782620)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 426 E Gregory Blvd have any available units?
426 E Gregory Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 426 E Gregory Blvd have?
Some of 426 E Gregory Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 426 E Gregory Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
426 E Gregory Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 E Gregory Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 426 E Gregory Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 426 E Gregory Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 426 E Gregory Blvd offers parking.
Does 426 E Gregory Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 426 E Gregory Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 E Gregory Blvd have a pool?
No, 426 E Gregory Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 426 E Gregory Blvd have accessible units?
No, 426 E Gregory Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 426 E Gregory Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 426 E Gregory Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
