4240 Holmes Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You really must see to believe this absolutely stunning 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home that has been completely remodeled from top to bottom!



Featuring a brand new kitchen with quartz countertops, white subway tile backsplash, new stainless steel appliances, and dark wood floating shelves. There is also an amazing faucet with huge under mount sink!



The bathroom is unlike anything you have seen before! With aged bronze fixtures, beautiful chandelier, and new custom vanity with vessel sink.



The backyard is completely fenced in and offers a great space to hang out on the back deck.



You really must come and see this beautiful rental home today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*



Voepel Property Management

www.rentalskc.com

(816) 405-4845



Contact us to schedule a showing.