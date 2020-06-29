4222 E 53rd Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly

Another great listing from Trevor and Renters Warehouse. Great house in quiet area that is available now. There are 3 bedrooms on the main level with hardwood floors and a master suite on the second level with lots of space, a great closet and a private bath. There is a spacious living room on entry and another living room off the kitchen that could be used as a fifth bedroom if needed. This room however provides the only access to the basement. New HVAC and water heater. There are washer/dryer hookups. The kitchen is nice and has newer appliances and nice backsplash. Great yard. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent. You will need reasonable credit and good rental history. This home does not accept housing vouchers. Application fee is $45 per adult, $150 one-time administrative fee. Pets are allowed with owner approval and additional deposit. Responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Deposit it equal to rent. Call 816-266-4935 or email to tour today!