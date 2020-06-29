All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4222 E 53rd Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4222 E 53rd Ter
Last updated January 22 2020 at 8:16 PM

4222 E 53rd Ter

4222 East 53rd Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4222 East 53rd Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64130
Swope Parkway - Elmwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Another great listing from Trevor and Renters Warehouse. Great house in quiet area that is available now. There are 3 bedrooms on the main level with hardwood floors and a master suite on the second level with lots of space, a great closet and a private bath. There is a spacious living room on entry and another living room off the kitchen that could be used as a fifth bedroom if needed. This room however provides the only access to the basement. New HVAC and water heater. There are washer/dryer hookups. The kitchen is nice and has newer appliances and nice backsplash. Great yard. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent. You will need reasonable credit and good rental history. This home does not accept housing vouchers. Application fee is $45 per adult, $150 one-time administrative fee. Pets are allowed with owner approval and additional deposit. Responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Deposit it equal to rent. Call 816-266-4935 or email to tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4222 E 53rd Ter have any available units?
4222 E 53rd Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4222 E 53rd Ter have?
Some of 4222 E 53rd Ter's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4222 E 53rd Ter currently offering any rent specials?
4222 E 53rd Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4222 E 53rd Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 4222 E 53rd Ter is pet friendly.
Does 4222 E 53rd Ter offer parking?
No, 4222 E 53rd Ter does not offer parking.
Does 4222 E 53rd Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4222 E 53rd Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4222 E 53rd Ter have a pool?
No, 4222 E 53rd Ter does not have a pool.
Does 4222 E 53rd Ter have accessible units?
No, 4222 E 53rd Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 4222 E 53rd Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 4222 E 53rd Ter does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Township Apartments Home
400 NE 103rd St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Gatehouse
11803 Holiday Dr
Kansas City, MO 64134
Harlow House - 3745 Warwick
3745 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Altitude 970
6301 N. Klamm Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64106
Park South
10841 State Line Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
The 4700
4700 Roanoke Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64112
Whispering Lake
10415 E 43rd St
Kansas City, MO 64133

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary