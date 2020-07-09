All apartments in Kansas City
4218 E 105th Street

4218 E 105th St · No Longer Available
Location

4218 E 105th St, Kansas City, MO 64137
Royal Oaks

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/03e6f8600e ----
Another great property from 333 Rent! Glamorous house near the Grandview Triangle and Cerner Corporate headquarters. Elegant cottage-style picture window. Huge kitchen with flat glass cooktop, two sinks and beautiful bay window. Main level laundry hookups. Hardwood and tile flooring throughout. Formal dining area and decorative fireplace. Ceiling fans throughout. Finished basement includes wet bar, nice half bath, paneling and workbench in the work area. One car attached garage with lots of storage. Fully fenced yard includes storage shed.

*No evictions or felonies
*Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent
*At least 1 year of positive rental history
*Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test
*No smoking inside (outside areas okay)
*Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent, lease start dates are flexible.

To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4218 E 105th Street have any available units?
4218 E 105th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4218 E 105th Street have?
Some of 4218 E 105th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4218 E 105th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4218 E 105th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4218 E 105th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4218 E 105th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4218 E 105th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4218 E 105th Street offers parking.
Does 4218 E 105th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4218 E 105th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4218 E 105th Street have a pool?
No, 4218 E 105th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4218 E 105th Street have accessible units?
No, 4218 E 105th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4218 E 105th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4218 E 105th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

