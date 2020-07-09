4218 E 105th Street

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage ceiling fan fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/03e6f8600e ----

Another great property from 333 Rent! Glamorous house near the Grandview Triangle and Cerner Corporate headquarters. Elegant cottage-style picture window. Huge kitchen with flat glass cooktop, two sinks and beautiful bay window. Main level laundry hookups. Hardwood and tile flooring throughout. Formal dining area and decorative fireplace. Ceiling fans throughout. Finished basement includes wet bar, nice half bath, paneling and workbench in the work area. One car attached garage with lots of storage. Fully fenced yard includes storage shed.



*No evictions or felonies

*Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent

*At least 1 year of positive rental history

*Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test

*No smoking inside (outside areas okay)

*Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent, lease start dates are flexible.



To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!