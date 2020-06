4216 Holmes Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage google fiber

BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME NEAR SOUTH HYDE PARK. THIS HOME INCLUDES 1 ATTACHED CAR GARAGE AND ALSO AN ADDITIONAL PARKING SPOT ON THE DRIVE WAY, FULLY EQUIPPED KITCHEN, GORGEOUS BLUE TONED KITCHEN TILE BACKDROP, COUNTER SPACE FOR STOOLS AND A OPEN KITCHEN THAT CONNECTS TO DINING AREA, UPDATED BATHROOM TILES, ECCENTRIC HANGING LAMPS IN DINNING AND LIVING-ROOM, STUNNING TEXTURED CEILING IN DINNING ROOM, DARK WOOD STAINED FLOORING THROUGHOUT HOME, LARGE BACK WOODEN DECK, UNFINISHED BASEMENT PERFECT FOR STORAGE, LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER AND DRYER CONNECTIONS ONLY!

THIS HOME IS NEAR WESTPORT, PLAZA, SOUTH HYDE PARK, NELSON ATKINS & ST LUKES HOSPITAL.

FIREPLACE WILL BE DECORATIVE ONLY.

SECURITY SYSTEM INSTALLED, PRE-WIRED GOOGLE FIBER.

NO PETS ALLOWED.

12 month lease

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.