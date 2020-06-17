4209 Holly, Unit B

Amazing Second Floor 2 Bed Duplex - Check out the view from the this second floor balcony! Amazing amount of square feet in this Volker 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Huge dining room and huge living room that opens up to the amazing balcony. Original clawfoot tub and great farmhouse style sink. Off street parking in rear of building.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
