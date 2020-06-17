All apartments in Kansas City
4209 Holly, Unit B

4209 Holly Street · No Longer Available
Location

4209 Holly Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
Volker

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Amazing Second Floor 2 Bed Duplex - Check out the view from the this second floor balcony! Amazing amount of square feet in this Volker 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Huge dining room and huge living room that opens up to the amazing balcony. Original clawfoot tub and great farmhouse style sink. Off street parking in rear of building.

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call Spencer for Showing 913-484-4879
Rent is $950.00 Per Month

(RLNE4787271)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4209 Holly, Unit B have any available units?
4209 Holly, Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 4209 Holly, Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
4209 Holly, Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4209 Holly, Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 4209 Holly, Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4209 Holly, Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 4209 Holly, Unit B does offer parking.
Does 4209 Holly, Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4209 Holly, Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4209 Holly, Unit B have a pool?
No, 4209 Holly, Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 4209 Holly, Unit B have accessible units?
No, 4209 Holly, Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 4209 Holly, Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 4209 Holly, Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4209 Holly, Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 4209 Holly, Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
