4156 Oak Street, Unit 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Freshly renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom unit next to the KC Art Institute. Great Midtown neighborhood close to Westport and the Plaza. Refinished Hardwood flooring throughout. Tall ceilings. Spacious kitchen features new cabinets, stainless steel appliances. Central AC and heat. Bathroom has been renovated with tile floors and shower walls. Laundry hook ups in unit.

Renovated Triplex in great location. Right next to KCAI, the Plaza, and Westport.

Individual laundry in units, individual central AC and heat, off street parking.