415 East Meyer Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You really must see this astonishing 2 bed 1 bath duplex. This property has everything in the area you would need when it comes to restaurants, shopping, and entertainment!



The living room has the original hardwoods and is updated with new fixtures and a fresh coat of paint! Outside of the living room, there is a porch great for morning coffee or to just relax outside. This house also has a big dining room that’s good for a big meal with friends and family. The kitchen has been updated with new flooring, fixtures, cabinets, and countertop! The bathroom has a vintage feel with tons of natural lighting. Both Bedrooms have original hardwoods with an updated fixture and fresh paint!



Make sure to check out this property today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



*This property does not accept voucher programs*

Contact us to schedule a showing.