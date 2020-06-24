All apartments in Kansas City
415 East Meyer Boulevard
415 East Meyer Boulevard

415 East Meyer Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

415 East Meyer Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64131
Oak Meyer Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You really must see this astonishing 2 bed 1 bath duplex. This property has everything in the area you would need when it comes to restaurants, shopping, and entertainment!

The living room has the original hardwoods and is updated with new fixtures and a fresh coat of paint! Outside of the living room, there is a porch great for morning coffee or to just relax outside. This house also has a big dining room that’s good for a big meal with friends and family. The kitchen has been updated with new flooring, fixtures, cabinets, and countertop! The bathroom has a vintage feel with tons of natural lighting. Both Bedrooms have original hardwoods with an updated fixture and fresh paint!

Make sure to check out this property today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This property does not accept voucher programs*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 East Meyer Boulevard have any available units?
415 East Meyer Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 415 East Meyer Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
415 East Meyer Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 East Meyer Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 415 East Meyer Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 415 East Meyer Boulevard offer parking?
No, 415 East Meyer Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 415 East Meyer Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 East Meyer Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 East Meyer Boulevard have a pool?
No, 415 East Meyer Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 415 East Meyer Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 415 East Meyer Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 415 East Meyer Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 East Meyer Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 415 East Meyer Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 415 East Meyer Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
