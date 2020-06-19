4148 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 2F

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

This 1 bedroom unit features a private balcony. Amazing location close to KCAI, The Plaza, Westport, Public Transportation, Downtown. Hardwoods throughout have been refinished. Newer kitchen features SS appliances and opens up to the living room. Newer windows. Shared laundry room in the basement. One off street parking space.

Water and trash included in rent. Tenant pays electric. Cats $10 per month, dogs $20, over 75lbs $25.

Schedule a viewing: (https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/g1realestate)

Renovated 4plex with shared laundry for 3 of the units. Great location close to KCAI, The Plaza, and Westport.