Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

4148 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 2F

4148 Warwick Boulevard · (913) 728-5427
Location

4148 Warwick Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64111
Southmoreland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
This 1 bedroom unit features a private balcony. Amazing location close to KCAI, The Plaza, Westport, Public Transportation, Downtown. Hardwoods throughout have been refinished. Newer kitchen features SS appliances and opens up to the living room. Newer windows. Shared laundry room in the basement. One off street parking space.
Water and trash included in rent. Tenant pays electric. Cats $10 per month, dogs $20, over 75lbs $25.
Schedule a viewing: (https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/g1realestate)
Renovated 4plex with shared laundry for 3 of the units. Great location close to KCAI, The Plaza, and Westport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4148 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 2F have any available units?
4148 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 2F has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4148 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 2F have?
Some of 4148 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 2F's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4148 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 2F currently offering any rent specials?
4148 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 2F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4148 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 2F pet-friendly?
Yes, 4148 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 2F is pet friendly.
Does 4148 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 2F offer parking?
Yes, 4148 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 2F does offer parking.
Does 4148 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 2F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4148 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 2F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4148 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 2F have a pool?
No, 4148 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 2F does not have a pool.
Does 4148 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 2F have accessible units?
No, 4148 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 2F does not have accessible units.
Does 4148 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 2F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4148 Warwick Boulevard, Unit 2F has units with dishwashers.
