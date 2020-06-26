All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4126-4 Roanoke Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4126-4 Roanoke Road
Last updated August 26 2019 at 10:06 PM

4126-4 Roanoke Road

4126 Roanoke Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Volker
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4126 Roanoke Rd, Kansas City, MO 64111
Volker

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
The Roanoke is located near Westport in Kansas City, MO. The well-maintained two-story brick buildings are set along a tree-lined private street and located just minutes from the University of Kansas Medical Center, Saint Luke's Medical Center, and the University of Kansas City. The many shops, services, and restaurants within Westport are within walking distance. Downtown Kansas City and the Plaza shopping district are just minutes down the road. You'll be pleasantly surprised at what you find at The Roanoke.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4126-4 Roanoke Road have any available units?
4126-4 Roanoke Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4126-4 Roanoke Road have?
Some of 4126-4 Roanoke Road's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4126-4 Roanoke Road currently offering any rent specials?
4126-4 Roanoke Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4126-4 Roanoke Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4126-4 Roanoke Road is pet friendly.
Does 4126-4 Roanoke Road offer parking?
Yes, 4126-4 Roanoke Road offers parking.
Does 4126-4 Roanoke Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4126-4 Roanoke Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4126-4 Roanoke Road have a pool?
No, 4126-4 Roanoke Road does not have a pool.
Does 4126-4 Roanoke Road have accessible units?
No, 4126-4 Roanoke Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4126-4 Roanoke Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4126-4 Roanoke Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

EBT Lofts
1601 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64108
West 39th Street
3895 State Line Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Summit on Quality Hill
1200 Washington St
Kansas City, MO 64105
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64106
CityPlace At Westport
701 Westport Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Charlotte Square - 3330-3368 Charlotte
3330-3368 Charlotte St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Gillham House
3411 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Crossroads Westside
601 Avenida Cesar E Chavez
Kansas City, MO 64108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary