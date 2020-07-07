All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated August 28 2019 at 4:28 PM

4112 Walnut Street

4112 Walnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

4112 Walnut Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
Southmoreland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4fcfaae08c ---- Come see these ultramodern townhomes with a modern kitchen and great walkability near Westport! These modern townhomes offers 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom homes that are within walking distance to the festivities of both the Country Club Plaza and Westport. Each home offers a gourmet kitchen, a washer and dryer in-unit, and large balcony off the second floor! These beautiful homes offers polished concrete floors on the first level for a true loft feel! Contact the leasing agent today to make this unique property your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4112 Walnut Street have any available units?
4112 Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4112 Walnut Street have?
Some of 4112 Walnut Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4112 Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
4112 Walnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4112 Walnut Street pet-friendly?
No, 4112 Walnut Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4112 Walnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 4112 Walnut Street offers parking.
Does 4112 Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4112 Walnut Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4112 Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 4112 Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 4112 Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 4112 Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4112 Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4112 Walnut Street does not have units with dishwashers.

