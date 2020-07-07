4112 Walnut Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4fcfaae08c ---- Come see these ultramodern townhomes with a modern kitchen and great walkability near Westport! These modern townhomes offers 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom homes that are within walking distance to the festivities of both the Country Club Plaza and Westport. Each home offers a gourmet kitchen, a washer and dryer in-unit, and large balcony off the second floor! These beautiful homes offers polished concrete floors on the first level for a true loft feel! Contact the leasing agent today to make this unique property your new home!