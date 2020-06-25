All apartments in Kansas City
411 W 104th St Unit

411 West 104th Street · No Longer Available
Location

411 West 104th Street, Kansas City, MO 64114
Country Lane Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/47dd3a50c2 ----
Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath condo located in Talisman Condo Complex. Features fully equipped kitchen, spacious living room and bedrooms and off-street parking. Community pool included. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!

1 Bath
2 Bedroom
Community Pool
Off Street Parking
Pets Upon Approval
Stove

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 W 104th St Unit have any available units?
411 W 104th St Unit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 411 W 104th St Unit currently offering any rent specials?
411 W 104th St Unit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 W 104th St Unit pet-friendly?
Yes, 411 W 104th St Unit is pet friendly.
Does 411 W 104th St Unit offer parking?
No, 411 W 104th St Unit does not offer parking.
Does 411 W 104th St Unit have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 W 104th St Unit does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 W 104th St Unit have a pool?
Yes, 411 W 104th St Unit has a pool.
Does 411 W 104th St Unit have accessible units?
No, 411 W 104th St Unit does not have accessible units.
Does 411 W 104th St Unit have units with dishwashers?
No, 411 W 104th St Unit does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 411 W 104th St Unit have units with air conditioning?
No, 411 W 104th St Unit does not have units with air conditioning.
