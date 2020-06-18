All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
4063 Warwick Blvd. # 12
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:16 AM

4063 Warwick Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4063 Warwick Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64111
Southmoreland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
{4063} One Month Free* + Beautifully Renovated Condo + Spacious Bedrooms + Excellent Mid-town Location! - This Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo has been completely renovated with new tile flooring, new carpet, updated kitchen, new stainless steel appliances & updated baths! The Deck off the living room overlooks the courtyard where outdoor grills & seating is provided during the spring/summer season. Brand new washer & dryers located in the common area Laundry Room. Additional storage is available for $25/MO. Reserved Parking Space located in the gated, secured lot is available for $50/MO.

Pet-friendly under 30lbs with additional deposit.

*Sign an 18-month lease & get one month free!

(RLNE5418124)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4063 Warwick Blvd. # 12 have any available units?
4063 Warwick Blvd. # 12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4063 Warwick Blvd. # 12 have?
Some of 4063 Warwick Blvd. # 12's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4063 Warwick Blvd. # 12 currently offering any rent specials?
4063 Warwick Blvd. # 12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4063 Warwick Blvd. # 12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4063 Warwick Blvd. # 12 is pet friendly.
Does 4063 Warwick Blvd. # 12 offer parking?
Yes, 4063 Warwick Blvd. # 12 offers parking.
Does 4063 Warwick Blvd. # 12 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4063 Warwick Blvd. # 12 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4063 Warwick Blvd. # 12 have a pool?
No, 4063 Warwick Blvd. # 12 does not have a pool.
Does 4063 Warwick Blvd. # 12 have accessible units?
No, 4063 Warwick Blvd. # 12 does not have accessible units.
Does 4063 Warwick Blvd. # 12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4063 Warwick Blvd. # 12 does not have units with dishwashers.
