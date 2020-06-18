4063 Warwick Blvd. # 12

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

{4063} One Month Free* + Beautifully Renovated Condo + Spacious Bedrooms + Excellent Mid-town Location! - This Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo has been completely renovated with new tile flooring, new carpet, updated kitchen, new stainless steel appliances & updated baths! The Deck off the living room overlooks the courtyard where outdoor grills & seating is provided during the spring/summer season. Brand new washer & dryers located in the common area Laundry Room. Additional storage is available for $25/MO. Reserved Parking Space located in the gated, secured lot is available for $50/MO.



Pet-friendly under 30lbs with additional deposit.



*Sign an 18-month lease & get one month free!



(RLNE5418124)