Kansas City, MO
404 W. 61st Street
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

404 W. 61st Street

404 West 61st Street · No Longer Available
Location

404 West 61st Street, Kansas City, MO 64113
Country Club

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Brookside Home! - This charming home in the heart of Brookside is a great find. Beautiful hardwood floors adorn most of the 1st floor living space. The large open living room/dining room space will be great for entertaining. The house boasts large rooms, lots of storage in the basement, a sun room, a breakfast nook and a secluded master bedroom with an adjoining room that can be used as a sitting area or baby's room. You'll love being within walking distance of the Plaza and it also has a nice backyard!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE3387113)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 W. 61st Street have any available units?
404 W. 61st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 404 W. 61st Street currently offering any rent specials?
404 W. 61st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 W. 61st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 404 W. 61st Street is pet friendly.
Does 404 W. 61st Street offer parking?
No, 404 W. 61st Street does not offer parking.
Does 404 W. 61st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 W. 61st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 W. 61st Street have a pool?
No, 404 W. 61st Street does not have a pool.
Does 404 W. 61st Street have accessible units?
No, 404 W. 61st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 404 W. 61st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 404 W. 61st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 404 W. 61st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 404 W. 61st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
