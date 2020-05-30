All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM

404 W 17th St

404 West 17th Street · No Longer Available
Location

404 West 17th Street, Kansas City, MO 64108
Westside North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Huge Kaufman Performing Art Center 2BD - Property Id: 137384

Spacious and huge 2 bedroom 1 bath with large windows and tall ceilings. Washer and dryer. Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher. Easy to walk to Power and Light, Crossroads. Blocks from light rail. Easy highway access. Minutes from Plaza, Midtown, River Market, Crossroads, Financial District, Hospital Hill.

Large oversized bedrooms.

Neutral Berber Carpeting in bedrooms and living rooms.

Back deck.

Across street from Kaufman Performing Arts Center
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/137384p
Property Id 137384

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5022727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 W 17th St have any available units?
404 W 17th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 404 W 17th St have?
Some of 404 W 17th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 W 17th St currently offering any rent specials?
404 W 17th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 W 17th St pet-friendly?
No, 404 W 17th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 404 W 17th St offer parking?
No, 404 W 17th St does not offer parking.
Does 404 W 17th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 404 W 17th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 W 17th St have a pool?
No, 404 W 17th St does not have a pool.
Does 404 W 17th St have accessible units?
No, 404 W 17th St does not have accessible units.
Does 404 W 17th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 404 W 17th St has units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

