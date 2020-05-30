404 W 17th St

Amenities
Huge Kaufman Performing Art Center 2BD - Property Id: 137384
Spacious and huge 2 bedroom 1 bath with large windows and tall ceilings. Washer and dryer. Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher. Easy to walk to Power and Light, Crossroads. Blocks from light rail. Easy highway access. Minutes from Plaza, Midtown, River Market, Crossroads, Financial District, Hospital Hill.
Large oversized bedrooms.
Neutral Berber Carpeting in bedrooms and living rooms.
Back deck.
Across street from Kaufman Performing Arts Center
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/137384p
No Pets Allowed
