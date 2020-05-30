404 W 17th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Huge Kaufman Performing Art Center 2BD - Property Id: 137384



Spacious and huge 2 bedroom 1 bath with large windows and tall ceilings. Washer and dryer. Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher. Easy to walk to Power and Light, Crossroads. Blocks from light rail. Easy highway access. Minutes from Plaza, Midtown, River Market, Crossroads, Financial District, Hospital Hill.



Large oversized bedrooms.



Neutral Berber Carpeting in bedrooms and living rooms.



Back deck.



Across street from Kaufman Performing Arts Center

Property Id 137384



No Pets Allowed



