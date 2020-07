Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

This Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath home is ready to move in. Beautiful original hardwood floors through out the home, 1 car garage , basement with new paint and lots of new updates throughout the home.



*** SECTION 8 WELCOMED***



Call today for a showing 816-905-6252

Apply online at www.nalamanagement.com