All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4034 E 68th Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4034 E 68th Ter
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:31 PM

4034 E 68th Ter

4034 East 68th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4034 East 68th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64132
Foxtown East

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Available 11/01/19 Cute Bungalow by Swope Park - Property Id: 167272

Southwestinvestments, LLC
2/1 house
1 floor
Porch with stairs
Back parking & front parking
Central air & forced heat
Washer/ Dryer hookup
Dining room
No smoking/No pets
Background Check ONLINE APPLICATION
2+ yrs of job REFERENCE for qualification
2+ yrs of rental REFERENCE for qualification
Please fill out questionaire
No vouchers
Open House on 10/18-10/19 @11am
602-888-1126 leave a message
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/167272p
Property Id 167272

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5220455)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4034 E 68th Ter have any available units?
4034 E 68th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4034 E 68th Ter have?
Some of 4034 E 68th Ter's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4034 E 68th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
4034 E 68th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4034 E 68th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 4034 E 68th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4034 E 68th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 4034 E 68th Ter offers parking.
Does 4034 E 68th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4034 E 68th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4034 E 68th Ter have a pool?
No, 4034 E 68th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 4034 E 68th Ter have accessible units?
No, 4034 E 68th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 4034 E 68th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 4034 E 68th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sky on Main
920 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
RM West
237 W 4th St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Altitude 970
6301 N. Klamm Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
Columbus Park Lofts
550 E 5th St.
Kansas City, MO 64106
Basie Building - 3421 Wyandotte
3421 Wyandotte St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Charlotte Square - 3330-3368 Charlotte
3330-3368 Charlotte St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Northland Passage Apartments
6360 N London Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64112

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary