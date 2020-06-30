4034 E 68th Ter

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony parking air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Available 11/01/19 Cute Bungalow by Swope Park - Property Id: 167272



Southwestinvestments, LLC

2/1 house

1 floor

Porch with stairs

Back parking & front parking

Central air & forced heat

Washer/ Dryer hookup

Dining room

No smoking/No pets

Background Check ONLINE APPLICATION

2+ yrs of job REFERENCE for qualification

2+ yrs of rental REFERENCE for qualification

Please fill out questionaire

No vouchers

Open House on 10/18-10/19 @11am

602-888-1126 leave a message

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/167272p

Property Id 167272



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5220455)