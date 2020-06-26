4022 E 68th Terr.

Amenities

Great house with all new paint and carpet throughout!

Enjoy an open concept with large living room, separate dining room and open kitchen.

Bar space in the kitchen, with a fridge and stove provided!

Two bedrooms, the large one comes with two closets!

Nice front porch for Spring and Summer.

Large backyard with off-street parking and empty lot next door for the kids to play!

Easy access to highways.

Basement for extra storage.

All electric, you don't have a gas bill! Tenant only pays water/sewer and electricity.

Serious inquiries only, please no pets, evictions/rental judgements or felonies.