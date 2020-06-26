All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4022 E 68th Terr.
Last updated June 12 2019 at 4:23 AM

4022 E 68th Terr.

4022 East 68th Terrace · No Longer Available
Kansas City
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

4022 East 68th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64132
Foxtown East

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
extra storage
carpet
range
oven
Great house with all new paint and carpet throughout!
Enjoy an open concept with large living room, separate dining room and open kitchen.
Bar space in the kitchen, with a fridge and stove provided!
Two bedrooms, the large one comes with two closets!
Nice front porch for Spring and Summer.
Large backyard with off-street parking and empty lot next door for the kids to play!
Easy access to highways.
Basement for extra storage.
All electric, you don't have a gas bill! Tenant only pays water/sewer and electricity.
Serious inquiries only, please no pets, evictions/rental judgements or felonies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4022 E 68th Terr. have any available units?
4022 E 68th Terr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4022 E 68th Terr. have?
Some of 4022 E 68th Terr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4022 E 68th Terr. currently offering any rent specials?
4022 E 68th Terr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4022 E 68th Terr. pet-friendly?
No, 4022 E 68th Terr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4022 E 68th Terr. offer parking?
Yes, 4022 E 68th Terr. offers parking.
Does 4022 E 68th Terr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4022 E 68th Terr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4022 E 68th Terr. have a pool?
No, 4022 E 68th Terr. does not have a pool.
Does 4022 E 68th Terr. have accessible units?
No, 4022 E 68th Terr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4022 E 68th Terr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4022 E 68th Terr. does not have units with dishwashers.
