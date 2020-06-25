Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3934 Garfield Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3934 Garfield Ave
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:45 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3934 Garfield Ave
3934 Garfield Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3934 Garfield Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Ivanhoe Southeast
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 bedroom 1 Bath Home - This great house sits just seconds away from Highway 71. It has a great back yard and sits near the Metro. if you would like to view the property please call/text 816-602-6520
(RLNE3785115)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3934 Garfield Ave have any available units?
3934 Garfield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 3934 Garfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3934 Garfield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3934 Garfield Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3934 Garfield Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 3934 Garfield Ave offer parking?
No, 3934 Garfield Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3934 Garfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3934 Garfield Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3934 Garfield Ave have a pool?
No, 3934 Garfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3934 Garfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 3934 Garfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3934 Garfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3934 Garfield Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3934 Garfield Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3934 Garfield Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
EBT Lofts
1601 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64108
Six40
640 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
Ricardo
811 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
6020 Rockhill Rd
6020 Rockhill Road
Kansas City, MO 64110
North Oak Crossing Apartments
9400 N Oak Trfy
Kansas City, MO 64155
Park Central
300 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Clyde Manor
350 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary