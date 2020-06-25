All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3934 Garfield Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3934 Garfield Ave
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:45 AM

3934 Garfield Ave

3934 Garfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3934 Garfield Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Ivanhoe Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 bedroom 1 Bath Home - This great house sits just seconds away from Highway 71. It has a great back yard and sits near the Metro. if you would like to view the property please call/text 816-602-6520

(RLNE3785115)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3934 Garfield Ave have any available units?
3934 Garfield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 3934 Garfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3934 Garfield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3934 Garfield Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3934 Garfield Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3934 Garfield Ave offer parking?
No, 3934 Garfield Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3934 Garfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3934 Garfield Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3934 Garfield Ave have a pool?
No, 3934 Garfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3934 Garfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 3934 Garfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3934 Garfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3934 Garfield Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3934 Garfield Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3934 Garfield Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

EBT Lofts
1601 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64108
Six40
640 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
Ricardo
811 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
6020 Rockhill Rd
6020 Rockhill Road
Kansas City, MO 64110
North Oak Crossing Apartments
9400 N Oak Trfy
Kansas City, MO 64155
Park Central
300 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Clyde Manor
350 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary