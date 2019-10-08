3933 Monroe Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This adorable 2 bedroom home is located just south of 39th St in Vineyard, on a great little block. This home offers all kitchen appliances, including dishwasher, new paint and flooring throughout, 1 car attached garage, fenced yard, and laundry hookups in the garage. Other than the garage, there is no basement. There are decks on both the front, and rear of the home. The front deck has a seating bench. Windows are boarded and will remain that way until rented. 2 bedroom vouchers considered, however, we will not include utilities under any circumstances.



$50 app fee

$750 rent / $700 deposit

$250 pet fee, per pet, inquire within.



*NO felonies or evictions in the last 10 years, even if paid off, or dismissed. Income requirement is 3x the monthly rent.



**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.