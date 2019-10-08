All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3933 Monroe Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3933 Monroe Avenue
Last updated July 26 2019 at 8:34 PM

3933 Monroe Avenue

3933 Monroe Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3933 Monroe Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Oak Park Southeast

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This adorable 2 bedroom home is located just south of 39th St in Vineyard, on a great little block. This home offers all kitchen appliances, including dishwasher, new paint and flooring throughout, 1 car attached garage, fenced yard, and laundry hookups in the garage. Other than the garage, there is no basement. There are decks on both the front, and rear of the home. The front deck has a seating bench. Windows are boarded and will remain that way until rented. 2 bedroom vouchers considered, however, we will not include utilities under any circumstances.

$50 app fee
$750 rent / $700 deposit
$250 pet fee, per pet, inquire within.

*NO felonies or evictions in the last 10 years, even if paid off, or dismissed. Income requirement is 3x the monthly rent.

**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3933 Monroe Avenue have any available units?
3933 Monroe Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3933 Monroe Avenue have?
Some of 3933 Monroe Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3933 Monroe Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3933 Monroe Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3933 Monroe Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3933 Monroe Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3933 Monroe Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3933 Monroe Avenue offers parking.
Does 3933 Monroe Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3933 Monroe Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3933 Monroe Avenue have a pool?
No, 3933 Monroe Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3933 Monroe Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3933 Monroe Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3933 Monroe Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3933 Monroe Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cambria
333 W 46th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64112
International
301 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Altitude 970
6301 N. Klamm Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
West Hill Lofts
1106 W 47th St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Forest Park Apartments
4623 NE Winn Rd
Kansas City, MO 64117
The Wonder Shops and Flats
1108 East 30th Street
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Newbern
525 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Retreat at Walnut Creek
1300 NE Parvin Rd
Kansas City, MO 64116

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary