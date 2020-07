Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

This is a very cute 3 bedroom 1 bath, newly updated. Great size home and close the grocery store, bus line, highway and more. This property is ready for you and your family just in time for the summer with a beautiful front porch.



Call or Apply today 816-905-6252 www.nalamanagement.com