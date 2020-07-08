All apartments in Kansas City
3931 Central Street

Location

3931 Central Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
Old Westport

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
coffee bar
on-site laundry
google fiber
hot tub
internet access
Stunning, historic home in Westport just 1 block off Broadway Boulevard. This house has undergone an extensive renovation. Everything has been updated to modern standards while retaining the 1800's charm. New plumbing, electrical, drywall, paint, wood floors, tile, kitchen, appliances, bathrooms, everything is new. You must see this home to fully appreciate it!

The spa-like bathroom has a custom shower, antique vanity, restored clawfoot tub, intricate tile work, and a vaulted ceiling. Home includes a brand new washer and dryer. Google Fiber has been installed (not included in rent). Nest thermostat. This home has a Walk Score of 92—"Walker's Paradise"!

Applicants must have income of at least 3X the rent amount, and excellent credit. No felonies or prior evictions. The house is non-smoking. Small pets negotiable for an additional fee. We are not set up for Section 8 vouchers at this time.

Contact Aaron at (816) 673-3000 for more info, or to view this home. Thank you for your interest!
Located in historic Westport—one of Kansas City's oldest neighborhoods. Surrounded by many restaurants, bars, coffee shops, and entertainment, this home is located on a quiet one-way street with great neighbors. Walk Score is 92—"Walker's Paradise".

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3931 Central Street have any available units?
3931 Central Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3931 Central Street have?
Some of 3931 Central Street's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3931 Central Street currently offering any rent specials?
3931 Central Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3931 Central Street pet-friendly?
No, 3931 Central Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3931 Central Street offer parking?
No, 3931 Central Street does not offer parking.
Does 3931 Central Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3931 Central Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3931 Central Street have a pool?
No, 3931 Central Street does not have a pool.
Does 3931 Central Street have accessible units?
No, 3931 Central Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3931 Central Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3931 Central Street has units with dishwashers.

