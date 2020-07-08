3931 Central Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 coffee bar on-site laundry google fiber hot tub internet access

Stunning, historic home in Westport just 1 block off Broadway Boulevard. This house has undergone an extensive renovation. Everything has been updated to modern standards while retaining the 1800's charm. New plumbing, electrical, drywall, paint, wood floors, tile, kitchen, appliances, bathrooms, everything is new. You must see this home to fully appreciate it!



The spa-like bathroom has a custom shower, antique vanity, restored clawfoot tub, intricate tile work, and a vaulted ceiling. Home includes a brand new washer and dryer. Google Fiber has been installed (not included in rent). Nest thermostat. This home has a Walk Score of 92—"Walker's Paradise"!



Applicants must have income of at least 3X the rent amount, and excellent credit. No felonies or prior evictions. The house is non-smoking. Small pets negotiable for an additional fee. We are not set up for Section 8 vouchers at this time.



Contact Aaron at (816) 673-3000 for more info, or to view this home. Thank you for your interest!

Located in historic Westport—one of Kansas City's oldest neighborhoods. Surrounded by many restaurants, bars, coffee shops, and entertainment, this home is located on a quiet one-way street with great neighbors. Walk Score is 92—"Walker's Paradise".