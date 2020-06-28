All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated September 27 2019 at 9:15 AM

3930 Wyoming

3930 Wyoming Street · No Longer Available
Location

3930 Wyoming Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
Volker

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
{3930} Amazing Volker/Westport Home + Hardwood Floors + Off Street Parking + Fenced Yard - Charming 3 story available immediately just steps from 39th Street!

Original woodwork throughout! Main level features living room, formal dining room, kitchen, breakfast nook and full bathroom! All appliances included!

Second floor features the master bedroom with large dressing room, two additional bedrooms and full bathroom. Sun room off of the second bedroom!

The third floor offers a 4th bedroom or second living space with separate heat/ac.

Clean walk out basement with tons of space! Laundry room with Washer and Dryer included. Third full bathroom!

Large back deck and welcoming front porch are perfect for entertaining.

Large, fenced yard. Off street parking.

Professional Roommates Welcome

(RLNE5144142)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3930 Wyoming have any available units?
3930 Wyoming doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3930 Wyoming have?
Some of 3930 Wyoming's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3930 Wyoming currently offering any rent specials?
3930 Wyoming is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3930 Wyoming pet-friendly?
Yes, 3930 Wyoming is pet friendly.
Does 3930 Wyoming offer parking?
Yes, 3930 Wyoming offers parking.
Does 3930 Wyoming have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3930 Wyoming offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3930 Wyoming have a pool?
No, 3930 Wyoming does not have a pool.
Does 3930 Wyoming have accessible units?
No, 3930 Wyoming does not have accessible units.
Does 3930 Wyoming have units with dishwashers?
No, 3930 Wyoming does not have units with dishwashers.
