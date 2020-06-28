3930 Wyoming

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning

{3930} Amazing Volker/Westport Home + Hardwood Floors + Off Street Parking + Fenced Yard - Charming 3 story available immediately just steps from 39th Street!



Original woodwork throughout! Main level features living room, formal dining room, kitchen, breakfast nook and full bathroom! All appliances included!



Second floor features the master bedroom with large dressing room, two additional bedrooms and full bathroom. Sun room off of the second bedroom!



The third floor offers a 4th bedroom or second living space with separate heat/ac.



Clean walk out basement with tons of space! Laundry room with Washer and Dryer included. Third full bathroom!



Large back deck and welcoming front porch are perfect for entertaining.



Large, fenced yard. Off street parking.



Professional Roommates Welcome



