All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3912 Northwest 94th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3912 Northwest 94th Street
Last updated April 9 2020 at 3:09 PM

3912 Northwest 94th Street

3912 Northwest 94th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Coves North
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3912 Northwest 94th Street, Kansas City, MO 64154
Coves North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
This is a fabulous Townhome with almost 1500 sq ft located in the Community Genesis Crossing which is part of the Park Hill School district. Home has the modern color schemes and has lots of upgrades including upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tile flooring in the baths and kitchen. The kitchen also has a large pantry, lots of cabinets and counter space. Refrigerator is included "as is". Living room walks out to a peaceful setting with a nice size patio that is semi private, backs to trees, and would be perfect for grilling. 1/2 bath on main level. Bedrooms are very roomy and each have a ceiling fan. Master has 2 closets, one walk-in and bathroom has double vanity. Laundry on bedroom level. Home is part of an home association which includes lawn care and community pool. Tenant is responsible for sewer fees. Please call before submitting an application as the fees are non-refundable. Pets are not possible.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3912 Northwest 94th Street have any available units?
3912 Northwest 94th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3912 Northwest 94th Street have?
Some of 3912 Northwest 94th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3912 Northwest 94th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3912 Northwest 94th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3912 Northwest 94th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3912 Northwest 94th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3912 Northwest 94th Street offer parking?
No, 3912 Northwest 94th Street does not offer parking.
Does 3912 Northwest 94th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3912 Northwest 94th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3912 Northwest 94th Street have a pool?
Yes, 3912 Northwest 94th Street has a pool.
Does 3912 Northwest 94th Street have accessible units?
No, 3912 Northwest 94th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3912 Northwest 94th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3912 Northwest 94th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hilltop Village
6700 E 87th St
Kansas City, MO 64138
The Retreat at Woodlands Apartments
510 E 101st St
Kansas City, MO 64170
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64154
Ambassador
3560 Broadway St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Cleopatra
3425 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Bellerive
214 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
46 Penn
4551 Pennsylvania Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
Park Central
300 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary