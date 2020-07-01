3912 Northwest 94th Street

Amenities

This is a fabulous Townhome with almost 1500 sq ft located in the Community Genesis Crossing which is part of the Park Hill School district. Home has the modern color schemes and has lots of upgrades including upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tile flooring in the baths and kitchen. The kitchen also has a large pantry, lots of cabinets and counter space. Refrigerator is included "as is". Living room walks out to a peaceful setting with a nice size patio that is semi private, backs to trees, and would be perfect for grilling. 1/2 bath on main level. Bedrooms are very roomy and each have a ceiling fan. Master has 2 closets, one walk-in and bathroom has double vanity. Laundry on bedroom level. Home is part of an home association which includes lawn care and community pool. Tenant is responsible for sewer fees. Please call before submitting an application as the fees are non-refundable. Pets are not possible.

