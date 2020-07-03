All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:53 AM

3840 Harrison Blvd 2

3840 Harrison Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

3840 Harrison Parkway, Kansas City, MO 64109
Central Hyde Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Huge updated 3 bdrm apt near 39th St & KU Med! - Property Id: 257928

Newly updated, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with the washer and dryer in unit! Management company takes care of the lawn, too! You're minutes from downtown, right down the street from popular 39th street, and a quick drive to Westport and the plaza. Great location and great apartment. Perfect for families who are wanting a taste of the city life!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/257928
Property Id 257928

(RLNE5691092)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3840 Harrison Blvd 2 have any available units?
3840 Harrison Blvd 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3840 Harrison Blvd 2 have?
Some of 3840 Harrison Blvd 2's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3840 Harrison Blvd 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3840 Harrison Blvd 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3840 Harrison Blvd 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3840 Harrison Blvd 2 is pet friendly.
Does 3840 Harrison Blvd 2 offer parking?
No, 3840 Harrison Blvd 2 does not offer parking.
Does 3840 Harrison Blvd 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3840 Harrison Blvd 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3840 Harrison Blvd 2 have a pool?
No, 3840 Harrison Blvd 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3840 Harrison Blvd 2 have accessible units?
No, 3840 Harrison Blvd 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3840 Harrison Blvd 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3840 Harrison Blvd 2 has units with dishwashers.

