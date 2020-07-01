All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3824 Bellefontaine Ave RII-133.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3824 Bellefontaine Ave RII-133
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:13 PM

3824 Bellefontaine Ave RII-133

3824 Bellefontaine Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3824 Bellefontaine Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64128
Oak Park Northwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL! - This 1332 sq ft beauty was built in 1916 and must see to believe!! The windows upon windows bring in lots of natural sunlight! Home is so neat all you need to do is move in. Open floor plan flows from Living Room through Dining Room. Large upstairs Master bedroom has French Doors that open onto porch. Did I mention windows? They're everywhere on the second level. Home is Move-In Ready and will not last! Call today 816.503.6219

MOVE IN SPECIAL: Half off one month's rent on all October move ins!!

(RLNE5225578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3824 Bellefontaine Ave RII-133 have any available units?
3824 Bellefontaine Ave RII-133 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 3824 Bellefontaine Ave RII-133 currently offering any rent specials?
3824 Bellefontaine Ave RII-133 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3824 Bellefontaine Ave RII-133 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3824 Bellefontaine Ave RII-133 is pet friendly.
Does 3824 Bellefontaine Ave RII-133 offer parking?
No, 3824 Bellefontaine Ave RII-133 does not offer parking.
Does 3824 Bellefontaine Ave RII-133 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3824 Bellefontaine Ave RII-133 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3824 Bellefontaine Ave RII-133 have a pool?
No, 3824 Bellefontaine Ave RII-133 does not have a pool.
Does 3824 Bellefontaine Ave RII-133 have accessible units?
No, 3824 Bellefontaine Ave RII-133 does not have accessible units.
Does 3824 Bellefontaine Ave RII-133 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3824 Bellefontaine Ave RII-133 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3824 Bellefontaine Ave RII-133 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3824 Bellefontaine Ave RII-133 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West 39th Street
3895 State Line Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Retreat at Tiffany Woods
9519 N Ambassador Dr
Kansas City, MO 64154
600 Central Street
600 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64106
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64154
Raleigh Arms
3346 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Richelieu
405 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Windsor House
3420 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary