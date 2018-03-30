All apartments in Kansas City
3821 Baltimore Avenue - 1
Last updated January 24 2020

3821 Baltimore Avenue - 1

3821 Baltimore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3821 Baltimore Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64111
Hanover Place

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
A garden at Visage!
Very Large, Updated Space in Hyde Park that you can't miss!
$1650/mo unfurnished, tenants pay gas and electric. $1995/mo furnished, all utilities included, 3 month or more lease term.
Large, open concept from the moment you step inside!
Large foyer leads to an open living room and kitchen.
Walk-in closets and square footage that keeps going!
2000 SF, wow!
Full room for laundry with W/D.
Off-street parking spot!
An amazing combination of hardwood floors and concrete floors!
New carpet in the bedrooms to warm your space.
Beautiful lighting throughout, exposed brick, wooden slide doors, exposed stone-so much character!
Beautiful garden right outside your door with pond, bench and grill!
Close to UMKC, Hospital Hill Campus, Penn Valley, KU Med & Rockhurst.
Short term lease or more. Furnished!!!! All utilities paid!!
Cats and small dogs (20lbs and under) One time $300 pet fee per animal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3821 Baltimore Avenue - 1 have any available units?
3821 Baltimore Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3821 Baltimore Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 3821 Baltimore Avenue - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors.
Is 3821 Baltimore Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3821 Baltimore Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3821 Baltimore Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3821 Baltimore Avenue - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3821 Baltimore Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3821 Baltimore Avenue - 1 offers parking.
Does 3821 Baltimore Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3821 Baltimore Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3821 Baltimore Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 3821 Baltimore Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3821 Baltimore Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3821 Baltimore Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3821 Baltimore Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3821 Baltimore Avenue - 1 has units with dishwashers.
