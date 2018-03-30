3821 Baltimore Avenue - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

A garden at Visage!

Very Large, Updated Space in Hyde Park that you can't miss!

$1650/mo unfurnished, tenants pay gas and electric. $1995/mo furnished, all utilities included, 3 month or more lease term.

Large, open concept from the moment you step inside!

Large foyer leads to an open living room and kitchen.

Walk-in closets and square footage that keeps going!

2000 SF, wow!

Full room for laundry with W/D.

Off-street parking spot!

An amazing combination of hardwood floors and concrete floors!

New carpet in the bedrooms to warm your space.

Beautiful lighting throughout, exposed brick, wooden slide doors, exposed stone-so much character!

Beautiful garden right outside your door with pond, bench and grill!

Close to UMKC, Hospital Hill Campus, Penn Valley, KU Med & Rockhurst.

Short term lease or more. Furnished!!!! All utilities paid!!

Cats and small dogs (20lbs and under) One time $300 pet fee per animal.