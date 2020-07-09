All apartments in Kansas City
Location

3816 Washington Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
Valentine

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Located in the heart of Kansas City’s Westport Entertainment District, this completely remodeled 1 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment is within walking distance to some of KC’s most popular attractions! Uptown Theater, Char Bar, McCoy’s Pub, Kelly’s Westport, Port Fonda, Sun Fresh Market, and more! This unit is perfect for any midtown commuter, you are only 5 minutes from Downtown, Crossroads, Plaza and the UMKC / Rockhurst University campuses.

This apartment home features a locked and secured entrance, beautiful and durable laminate hardwood flooring, completely renovated kitchen with a full set of new stainless steel appliances with washer and dryer also included.

The spacious bedroom offers an added bonus with high-end closet organizers and most importantly, it’s really quiet! There is also a walk-out patio and additional storage.

The building also offers a large shared entertainment deck with seating it really is the perfect spot to hang out, grill and enjoy the weather.

Tenants are responsible for gas and electric, water and trash are paid!

Call us today to set up a private showing!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher programs*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3816 Pennsylvania Avenue Unit: 8 have any available units?
3816 Pennsylvania Avenue Unit: 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3816 Pennsylvania Avenue Unit: 8 have?
Some of 3816 Pennsylvania Avenue Unit: 8's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3816 Pennsylvania Avenue Unit: 8 currently offering any rent specials?
3816 Pennsylvania Avenue Unit: 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3816 Pennsylvania Avenue Unit: 8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3816 Pennsylvania Avenue Unit: 8 is pet friendly.
Does 3816 Pennsylvania Avenue Unit: 8 offer parking?
No, 3816 Pennsylvania Avenue Unit: 8 does not offer parking.
Does 3816 Pennsylvania Avenue Unit: 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3816 Pennsylvania Avenue Unit: 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3816 Pennsylvania Avenue Unit: 8 have a pool?
No, 3816 Pennsylvania Avenue Unit: 8 does not have a pool.
Does 3816 Pennsylvania Avenue Unit: 8 have accessible units?
No, 3816 Pennsylvania Avenue Unit: 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 3816 Pennsylvania Avenue Unit: 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3816 Pennsylvania Avenue Unit: 8 does not have units with dishwashers.

