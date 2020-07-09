3816 Pennsylvania Avenue Unit: 8

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill media room cats allowed dogs allowed

Located in the heart of Kansas City’s Westport Entertainment District, this completely remodeled 1 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment is within walking distance to some of KC’s most popular attractions! Uptown Theater, Char Bar, McCoy’s Pub, Kelly’s Westport, Port Fonda, Sun Fresh Market, and more! This unit is perfect for any midtown commuter, you are only 5 minutes from Downtown, Crossroads, Plaza and the UMKC / Rockhurst University campuses.



This apartment home features a locked and secured entrance, beautiful and durable laminate hardwood flooring, completely renovated kitchen with a full set of new stainless steel appliances with washer and dryer also included.



The spacious bedroom offers an added bonus with high-end closet organizers and most importantly, it’s really quiet! There is also a walk-out patio and additional storage.



The building also offers a large shared entertainment deck with seating it really is the perfect spot to hang out, grill and enjoy the weather.



Tenants are responsible for gas and electric, water and trash are paid!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher programs*

