How many bedrooms do you need?
3812 Wyoming Street, Unit 2
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:43 PM

3812 Wyoming Street, Unit 2

3812 Wyoming Street · No Longer Available
Location

3812 Wyoming Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
Volker

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Unit. Located right off 39th Street down the street from KU Med. Spacious living room and dining room with an open kitchen. The unit features hardwood and tile floors and new fixtures. Kitchen has new cabinets, counters, back splash, and SS appliances. Bathroom has tiled shower. New central HVAC system. Electric, water and trash are included in rent. Tenant pays gas. 1 parking spot in driveway. Laundry hookups off the kitchen. Machines can be provided for $50 a month. Private patio on the front and deck on the rear. Cats $10 per month, dogs $20, over 75lbs $25.
Completely renovated building inside and out. Spacious units with modern updates and authentic charm. Amazing location just off 39th St. Close to KU Med, shopping, restaurants, Westport, The Plaza, Crossroads, and Downtown with quick highway access. Hardwoods and tile floors. Individual heating and cooling. New plumbing and electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3812 Wyoming Street, Unit 2 have any available units?
3812 Wyoming Street, Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3812 Wyoming Street, Unit 2 have?
Some of 3812 Wyoming Street, Unit 2's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3812 Wyoming Street, Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3812 Wyoming Street, Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3812 Wyoming Street, Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3812 Wyoming Street, Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 3812 Wyoming Street, Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 3812 Wyoming Street, Unit 2 offers parking.
Does 3812 Wyoming Street, Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3812 Wyoming Street, Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3812 Wyoming Street, Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 3812 Wyoming Street, Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3812 Wyoming Street, Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 3812 Wyoming Street, Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3812 Wyoming Street, Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3812 Wyoming Street, Unit 2 has units with dishwashers.
