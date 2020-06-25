3812 Wyoming Street, Unit 2

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Completely renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Unit. Located right off 39th Street down the street from KU Med. Spacious living room and dining room with an open kitchen. The unit features hardwood and tile floors and new fixtures. Kitchen has new cabinets, counters, back splash, and SS appliances. Bathroom has tiled shower. New central HVAC system. Electric, water and trash are included in rent. Tenant pays gas. 1 parking spot in driveway. Laundry hookups off the kitchen. Machines can be provided for $50 a month. Private patio on the front and deck on the rear. Cats $10 per month, dogs $20, over 75lbs $25.

Completely renovated building inside and out. Spacious units with modern updates and authentic charm. Amazing location just off 39th St. Close to KU Med, shopping, restaurants, Westport, The Plaza, Crossroads, and Downtown with quick highway access. Hardwoods and tile floors. Individual heating and cooling. New plumbing and electric.